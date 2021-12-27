Soyuz lofts 36 more OneWeb satellites; constellation now 60% complete
Rocket: Soyuz 2.1b/Fregat; Payload: 36 OneWeb satellites; Date: 27 December 2021, 1310 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The mission lasted three hours and 45 minutes. The 36 satellites were deployed during nine separation sequences, at an altitude of 450 km.
