Persei upper stage fails on third Angara test flight

Submit on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 20:53

Rocket: Angara A5/Persei; Payload: mass simulator; Date: 27 December 2021, 1900 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. While the rocket flew successfully, the newly developed Persei upper stage reportedly failed to place the dummy satellite into near-geostationary orbit.

