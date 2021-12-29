Submit on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 20:53

Rocket: Angara A5/Persei; Payload: mass simulator; Date: 27 December 2021, 1900 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. While the rocket flew successfully, the newly developed Persei upper stage reportedly failed to place the dummy satellite into near-geostationary orbit.

Related posts:

Kosmotras to stop Dnepr cluster launches

HYLAS to fly Ariane 5, not Falcon 9

Proton M lifts off with radio satellite onboard

Ariane 5 reaches launch zone