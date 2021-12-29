Persei upper stage fails on third Angara test flight
Submit on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 20:53
Rocket: Angara A5/Persei; Payload: mass simulator; Date: 27 December 2021, 1900 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. While the rocket flew successfully, the newly developed Persei upper stage reportedly failed to place the dummy satellite into near-geostationary orbit.
Related posts:
Kosmotras to stop Dnepr cluster launches
HYLAS to fly Ariane 5, not Falcon 9
Proton M lifts off with radio satellite onboard
Ariane 5 reaches launch zone
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 at 8:53 pm and is filed under FAILURES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.