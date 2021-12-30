Satellite News

China’s double year-end launch (part I)

Submit on Thursday, December 30th, 2021 21:06

Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: Tianhui 4; Date: 29 December 2021, 1113 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The cartography satellite was placed into a Sun-synchronous orbit.

