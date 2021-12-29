Submit on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 20:53

China accused the United States of irresponsible and unsafe conduct in space over two close encounters between the Chinese space station and satellites operated by SpaceX. The country’s Tiangong space station had to manoeuvre to avoid colliding with one Starlink satellite in July and with another in October, according to a note submitted by Beijing to the United Nations space agency this month.

