Precise Ariane 5 launch likely to extend Webb’s expected lifetime
Submit on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 20:53
After a successful launch of the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope on 25 December, and completion of two mid-course correction manoeuvres, the Webb team has analysed its initial trajectory and determined the observatory should have enough propellant to allow support of science operations in orbit for significantly more than a 10-year lifetime (the minimum baseline for the mission is five years).
Related posts:
Kosmotras to stop Dnepr cluster launches
HYLAS to fly Ariane 5, not Falcon 9
Proton M lifts off with radio satellite onboard
Ariane 5 reaches launch zone
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 at 8:53 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.