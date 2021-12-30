China’s double year-end launch (part II)
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B/E; Payload: TJSW-9 [Tongxin Jishu Shiyan Weixing 9]; Date: 29 December 2021, 1643 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The communications technology test satellite was deployed into geosynchronous transfer orbit.
