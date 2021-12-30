Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

China’s double year-end launch (part II)

Submit on Thursday, December 30th, 2021 21:06

Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B/E; Payload: TJSW-9 [Tongxin Jishu Shiyan Weixing 9]; Date: 29 December 2021, 1643 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The communications technology test satellite was deployed into geosynchronous transfer orbit.

Related posts:

  1. NASA to test Atlantis’ tank sensors and circuitry
  2. ESA hands over keys to Soyuz launch site
  3. Delta IV launches seventh WGS satellite
  4. First rocket ready for launch at Russia’s Vostochny spaceport

This entry was posted on Thursday, December 30th, 2021 at 9:06 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«