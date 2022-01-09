Submit on Sunday, January 9th, 2022 21:05

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope team fully deployed its 7-m, gold-coated primary mirror, successfully completing the final stage of all major spacecraft deployments to prepare for science operations.

