INSAT-4B Satellite decommissioned after successful post mission disposal
Monday, February 7th, 2022
As a part of India’s continual efforts towards preservation of the long term sustainability of outer space, INSAT-4B has undergone post mission disposal (PMD) at the end of its life followed by decommissioning on 24 January 2022 to comply with the UN and the INTER Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC) recommended space debris mitigation guidelines.
