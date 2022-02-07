Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

INSAT-4B Satellite decommissioned after successful post mission disposal

Submit on Monday, February 7th, 2022 21:07

As a part of India’s continual efforts towards preservation of the long term sustainability of outer space, INSAT-4B has undergone post mission disposal (PMD) at the end of its life followed by decommissioning on 24 January 2022 to comply with the UN and the INTER Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC) recommended space debris mitigation guidelines.

Related posts:

  1. Comet goes AWOL, forces retargeting of EPOXI mission
  2. NEOSSat shipped to India
  3. ESA gives go-ahead for Smile mission with China
  4. LockMart presents ‘SmartSat’ technology for nanosatellites

This entry was posted on Monday, February 7th, 2022 at 9:07 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«