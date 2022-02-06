Satellite News

Sidus Space, Inc., a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, announced a strategic partnership with Red Canyon Software, Inc. (Red Canyon) to support the LizzieSat constellation of 100 satellites.

