Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Delay of the day: Astra/ELaNa 41 (again)

Submit on Monday, February 7th, 2022 21:07

The launch of an Astra Space rocket from Florida was aborted by onboard systems on 7 January after the ignition of the rocket’s engine, moments before lift-off. A new date has not been announced so far.

Related posts:

  1. Update: First commercial ULA Atlas V launches ICO G1
  2. Vinci engine tested with extended nozzle
  3. Delay of the day: Falcon 9/DSCOVR
  4. Delay of the day: Delta IV/GPS III SV02

This entry was posted on Monday, February 7th, 2022 at 9:07 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«