Delay of the day: Astra/ELaNa 41 (again)
Submit on Monday, February 7th, 2022 21:07
The launch of an Astra Space rocket from Florida was aborted by onboard systems on 7 January after the ignition of the rocket’s engine, moments before lift-off. A new date has not been announced so far.
