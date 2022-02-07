TAS to develop dual frequency GPS/Galileo SBAS payload
Submit on Monday, February 7th, 2022 21:07
Thales Alenia Space announced that it has been awarded a contract by the French Space Agency CNES to develop a DFMC (Dual Frequency Multi Constellations) Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) prototype.
This entry was posted on Monday, February 7th, 2022 at 9:07 pm and is filed under NAVIGATION. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.