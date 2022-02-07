Satellite News

TAS to develop dual frequency GPS/Galileo SBAS payload

Thales Alenia Space announced that it has been awarded a contract by the French Space Agency CNES to develop a DFMC (Dual Frequency Multi Constellations) Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) prototype.

