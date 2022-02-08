Satellite News

NASA selects developer for rocket to retrieve first samples from Mars

Submit on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 20:29

NASA has awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin Space to build the Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV), a small, lightweight rocket to launch rock, sediment, and atmospheric samples from the surface of the Red Planet.

