NASA selects developer for rocket to retrieve first samples from Mars
Submit on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 20:29
NASA has awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin Space to build the Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV), a small, lightweight rocket to launch rock, sediment, and atmospheric samples from the surface of the Red Planet.
