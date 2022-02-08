Satellite News

SBIRS GEO-5 operationally accepted

The fifth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO-5) satellite built by Lockheed Martin, has been operationally accepted by the U.S. Space Force less than a year after being launched into orbit.

