SBIRS GEO-5 operationally accepted
Submit on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 20:29
The fifth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO-5) satellite built by Lockheed Martin, has been operationally accepted by the U.S. Space Force less than a year after being launched into orbit.
