ConstellR launches first agricultural water monitoring system into orbit
Submit on Monday, February 21st, 2022 20:50
On 19 February 2022, German NewSpace company ConstellR successfully launched their first thermal infrared Earth observation system into space for global water monitoring. The payload was launched from Wallops Island, Virginia, part of the Northrop Grumman resupply mission to the International Space Station.
This entry was posted on Monday, February 21st, 2022 at 8:50 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.