L3Harris completes imager integration for NOAA’s GOES-U
Submit on Monday, February 21st, 2022 20:50
The fourth Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) built by L3Harris Technologies has been successfully integrated into NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-U (GOES-U), completing the series of advanced weather sensors for the GOES programme, slated to launch in 2024.
