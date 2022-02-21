SpaceLogistics announces launch agreement with SpaceX and first Mission Extension Pod contract with Optus
Submit on Monday, February 21st, 2022 20:50
Northrop Grumman Corporation’s SpaceLogistics announced a launch agreement for its Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV) spacecraft, and the sale of its first Mission Extension Pod (MEP).
This entry was posted on Monday, February 21st, 2022 at 8:50 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.