Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

SpaceLogistics announces launch agreement with SpaceX and first Mission Extension Pod contract with Optus

Submit on Monday, February 21st, 2022 20:50

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s SpaceLogistics announced a launch agreement for its Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV) spacecraft, and the sale of its first Mission Extension Pod (MEP).

Related posts:

  1. Vega’s P80 motor completes first static firing test
  2. Launch of Proton-M with Turksat-4B slated for 16 October
  3. WGS-9 arrives at launch site
  4. eROSITA X-ray telescope travels to Russia for launch in 2018

This entry was posted on Monday, February 21st, 2022 at 8:50 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«