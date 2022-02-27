China’s new-generation rocket sends 22 satellites into space
Rocket: Chang Zheng 8; Payload: 22 smallsats; Date: 27 February 2022, 2344 UTC; Launch site: Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, China. The spacecraft were deployed into approx. 525 km × 574 km × 97.52 degrees Sun-synchronous orbit.
