Galileo second generation satellites pass PDR
Submit on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 20:21
Airbus has successfully completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for its system concept for the second generation Galileo navigation satellites. During this important milestone, Airbus’ proposed preliminary design and the customer’s system requirements have been fully reviewed and agreed.
