Intellian to design, supply dual-parabolic reference user terminals for Telesat Lightspeed network
Submit on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 20:21
Telesat announced a contract award for Intellian to design and supply reference enterprise user terminals for the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network.
Related posts:
RRSat Global Communications Network Ltd. results Q2 2007
Loral Space & Communications Inc. results Q3 2008
COM DEV International Ltd. results Q3 FY 2011
Kratos awarded multi-million dollar C2 contract
This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 8:21 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.