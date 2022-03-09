Submit on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 20:37

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. (CASIC) plans to launch a technology demonstration satellite in the coming months, according to a senior researcher overseeing the project.

Related posts:

GLONASS launch set for March

Update: Proton M with Telstar 14R on board lifts off

ATV Albert Einstein is installed on its Ariane 5 launcher

Launch date set for Epsilon-2/ERG