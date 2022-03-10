Satellite News

Astroscale to boost collision avoidance manoeuvre capability

Astroscale Ltd., the U.K. and European subsidiary of Astroscale Holdings Inc. announced that the European Space Agency (ESA) has selected Astroscale Ltd., to lead a collision avoidance study that’s part of the Collision Risk Estimation and Automated Mitigation (CREAM) activities in ESA’s Space Safety Program.

