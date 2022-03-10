Virgin Orbit to launch first Welsh satellite from UK spaceport summer 2022
Virgin Orbit and European in-space manufacturing tech start-up Space Forge have announced an agreement to launch the first satellite developed in Wales in summer 2022.
