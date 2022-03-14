NOAA’s GOES-T reaches geostationary orbit, now designated GOES-18
On 14 March 2022, GOES-T executed its final engine burn, placing the satellite in geostationary orbit. Upon reaching this milestone, GOES-T was renamed GOES-18. GOES satellites are designated with a letter prior to launch and a number once they achieve geostationary orbit.
