Boeing and MT Aerospace sign SLS contract
Submit on Thursday, March 17th, 2022 21:24
Boeing and MT Aerospace AG, a subsidiary of OHB SE, have signed a further contract to supply structural components for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS). Boeing is the industrial prime contractor for the development and construction of this heavy-lift launch vehicle, whose first flight is scheduled for spring 2022.
