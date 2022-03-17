Satellite News

Boeing and MT Aerospace sign SLS contract

Boeing and MT Aerospace AG, a subsidiary of OHB SE, have signed a further contract to supply structural components for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS). Boeing is the industrial prime contractor for the development and construction of this heavy-lift launch vehicle, whose first flight is scheduled for spring 2022.

