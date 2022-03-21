E-Space to launch demonstration satellites in Q2 with Rocket Lab
E-Space announced it will launch its first demonstration satellites in the second quarter of 2022 to validate the systems and technology for its sustainable satellite system. Three demonstration satellites, designed and built in-house by E-Space, will launch aboard Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket from Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula.
