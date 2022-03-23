Submit on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 21:29

X-Bow Launch Systems Inc. (X-Bow) announced that it has exited stealth mode. X-Bow (pronounced “cross-bow”) brings to market its solid fuel rocket motors, along with a suite of small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services.

