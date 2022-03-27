Satellite News

GSLV-F10/EOS-03 failure: Failure Analysis Committee submits conclusions and recommendations

Sunday, March 27th, 2022 20:20

The GSLV-F10/EOS-03 Mission lifted-off normally from Sriharikota on 12 August 2021 at 0013 UTC after a smooth countdown of 26 hours. In the flight, the performance of the first stage (GS1), the strap-on stages (L40) and the second stage (GS2) were satisfactory and in accordance with the pre-flight predictions. However, the onboard computer aborted the mission at 307 seconds into the flight leading to mission failure.

