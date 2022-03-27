GSLV-F10/EOS-03 failure: Failure Analysis Committee submits conclusions and recommendations
Submit on Sunday, March 27th, 2022 20:20
The GSLV-F10/EOS-03 Mission lifted-off normally from Sriharikota on 12 August 2021 at 0013 UTC after a smooth countdown of 26 hours. In the flight, the performance of the first stage (GS1), the strap-on stages (L40) and the second stage (GS2) were satisfactory and in accordance with the pre-flight predictions. However, the onboard computer aborted the mission at 307 seconds into the flight leading to mission failure.
This entry was posted on Sunday, March 27th, 2022 at 8:20 pm and is filed under FAILURES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.