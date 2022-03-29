Satellites around the Moon come another step closer
Submit on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 20:13
ESA has evaluated initial ideas to create a network of lunar telecommunications and navigation satellites. Creating a commercial telecommunications and navigation service for the Moon will allow many of the dozens of planned lunar missions to share the same infrastructure to communicate with Earth, as well as to find their way on the lunar surface.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at 8:13 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.