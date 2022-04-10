ISRO likely to launch seven satellites during current year
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to launch seven satellites during the current year and the expenditure towards the realisation of satellites is nearly Rs 490 crore [INR 4.9 billion, US$64.3 million], the Parliament was informed.
