Update: Soyuz-2.1b rocket with military satellite blasts off from Plesetsk

Submit on Sunday, April 10th, 2022 21:46

The Kosmos-2554 military satellite launched from the Plesetsk spaceport on 7 April was delivered into orbit at the designated time, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

