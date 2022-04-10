Update: Soyuz-2.1b rocket with military satellite blasts off from Plesetsk
The Kosmos-2554 military satellite launched from the Plesetsk spaceport on 7 April was delivered into orbit at the designated time, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
