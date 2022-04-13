Redirecting ESA programmes in response to geopolitical crisis
Submit on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 21:49
ESA’s Director General has initiated a comprehensive review of all activities currently undertaken in co-operation with Russia and Ukraine. The objective is to determine the possible consequences of this new geopolitical context for ESA programmes and activities and to create a more resilient and robust space infrastructure for Europe.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 at 9:49 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.