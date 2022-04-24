Satellite News

NASA awards millions to six companies for satellite communications

Sunday, April 24th, 2022

NASA awarded nearly US$280 million worth of contracts to private firms to begin developing near-Earth space communication services that may support future missions, the agency said last week.

