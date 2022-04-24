NASA awards millions to six companies for satellite communications
Submit on Sunday, April 24th, 2022 22:11
NASA awarded nearly US$280 million worth of contracts to private firms to begin developing near-Earth space communication services that may support future missions, the agency said last week.
