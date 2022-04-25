Submit on Monday, April 25th, 2022 21:21

Orbital Insight announced that it has partnered with Satellogic. The partnership will integrate Satellogic’s high-frequency, high-resolution collections of satellite imagery and full-motion video into Orbital Insight’s platform and offer customers better access to high quality data, improve the revisit rate and reduce the cost of running analytics.

