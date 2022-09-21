Watch crucial fueling test of NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket today
Submit on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 12:11
Technicians are scheduled to begin loading supercold liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen propellants into Artemis 1’s Space Launch System megarocket today at 7:15 a.m. EDT (1115 GMT). Watch it live.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 at 12:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.