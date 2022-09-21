Watch Russian Soyuz rocket launch 3 astronauts to space station today
Submit on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 17:11
A NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts will launch to the International Space Station aboard a Soyuz spacecraft today (Sept. 21). Watch live starting at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT).
