Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season’ warps onto home video with exclusives and extras

Submit on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023 20:12

“Star Trek: Picard- The Final Season” comes to Blu-ray and DVD on September 5, 2023 along with special edition box sets fortified with hours of extra features for loyal Trekkies.

Related posts:

  1. Satellite Dish TV Provider – Good Read
  2. Best Books-To-Movies on Satellite TV
  3. Rocky ‘super-Earth’ planet spotted orbiting one of the Milky Way’s oldest stars
  4. ‘The Marvels’ trailer reveals MCU’s new team of intergalactic superheroes

This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023 at 8:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy