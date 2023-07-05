‘Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season’ warps onto home video with exclusives and extras
“Star Trek: Picard- The Final Season” comes to Blu-ray and DVD on September 5, 2023 along with special edition box sets fortified with hours of extra features for loyal Trekkies.
