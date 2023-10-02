Supernova in James Webb Space Telescope image could help solve one of the universe’s biggest mysteries
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has spotted a distant supernova that appears three times in the same photo. The new observations could help solve one of the universe’s biggest inconsistencies.
