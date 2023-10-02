Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Supernova in James Webb Space Telescope image could help solve one of the universe’s biggest mysteries

Submit on Monday, October 2nd, 2023 17:11

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has spotted a distant supernova that appears three times in the same photo. The new observations could help solve one of the universe’s biggest inconsistencies.

Related posts:

  1. Near Earth Creates Near Earth Advisory For Investment Baking Services
  2. Air Force’s new hypersonic missile fails to launch during key test flight
  3. Save up to $220 on the DJI Mini 3 Pro & FPV drones in Black Friday DJI drone deals
  4. ‘Ahsoka’ season 1 episode 5 review: The trip down memory lane fans were waiting for

This entry was posted on Monday, October 2nd, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy