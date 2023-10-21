Dark energy may allow black holes to live in ‘perfect pair’ binaries
Submit on Saturday, October 21st, 2023 03:11
Binary black holes are believed to inevitably spiral together, but dark energy and the expanding universe could help them maintain a safe distance and mimic a single black hole.
This entry was posted on Saturday, October 21st, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.