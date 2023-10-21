Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

NASA’s Lucy probe will fly by a ‘dinky’ asteroid on Nov. 1. Here’s what to expect (video)

Saturday, October 21st, 2023 04:11

A new NASA video explains what will happen when the space agency’s Lucy probe flies by the space rock Dinkinesh on Nov. 1, in a test ahead of its trek to the Trojan asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit.

