NASA’s Lucy probe will fly by a ‘dinky’ asteroid on Nov. 1. Here’s what to expect (video)
Submit on Saturday, October 21st, 2023 04:11
A new NASA video explains what will happen when the space agency’s Lucy probe flies by the space rock Dinkinesh on Nov. 1, in a test ahead of its trek to the Trojan asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit.
This entry was posted on Saturday, October 21st, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.