Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘The Right Stuff’ at 40: Director Philip Kaufman on chasing demons in the sky to make a true American classic (exclusive)

Submit on Saturday, October 21st, 2023 05:11

Space.com has an exclusive interview with director Philip Kaufman for the 40th anniversary of “The Right Stuff,” a legendary film chronicling the birth of NASA’s crewed space program.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Saturday, October 21st, 2023 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy