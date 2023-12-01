300 gamma-ray-blasting neutron stars found in massive haul — and some are ‘spider pulsars’
Submit on Friday, December 1st, 2023 02:12
Astronomers have discovered around 300 new gamma-ray-blasting pulsars, including several “spider pulsars” that devour the companion stars like black widows.
This entry was posted on Friday, December 1st, 2023 at 2:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.