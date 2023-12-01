For Henry Kissinger, NASA’S Apollo 11 lunar landing was about more than the moon
Submit on Friday, December 1st, 2023 04:11
Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger passed away Nov. 29, 2023. After the Apollo 11 moon landing, Kissinger helped organize a world tour of the moonwalking astronauts.
