The Milky Way lights up the ‘Valley of the moon’ in magical new night sky photo
Submit on Friday, December 1st, 2023 00:11
The European Southern Observatory shared a mesmerizing new photo of the Milky Way shining above Valle de la Luna, meaning “Valley of the Moon,” in Chile’s Atacama Desert.
This entry was posted on Friday, December 1st, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.