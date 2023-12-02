This ‘forbidden’ exoplanet is way too massive for its star
Astronomers have discovered a planet 13 times as massive as Earth orbiting a star nine times less massive than the sun, a disparity in size that shouldn’t exist and challenges planet formation models.
