Cosmonauts dock Russian Progress cargo ship to ISS on remote control after autopilot glitch
Submit on Monday, December 4th, 2023 00:11
Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station took manual control of an incoming Progress 86 cargo ship on Sunday, Dec. 3, due to an autopilot issue.
