Interstellar astronauts would face years-long communication delays due to time dilation
Submit on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023 20:11
Due to the mind-blowing distances and speeds required, interstellar travel remains a major spaceflight challenge. But new research highlights yet another hurdle: Communication blackouts.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.