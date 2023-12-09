Japan may delay its Mars moon sampling mission MMX due to rocket problems
Submit on Saturday, December 9th, 2023 22:11
Japan’s ambitious mission to explore the two mini moons of Mars could be facing a lengthy delay as JAXA’s new H3 rocket, which will launch MMX, failed on its debut flight in March.
This entry was posted on Saturday, December 9th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.