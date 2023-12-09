SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket set to launch secretive X-37B space plane? on Dec. 10
The U.S. Space Force’s mysterious X-37B space plane is poised to launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on Sunday (Dec. 10), and you can likely watch it live.
