Life might have been possible just seconds after the Big Bang
Submit on Sunday, December 10th, 2023 22:12
Some physicists have hypothesized that in the earliest moments of the Big Bang, the forces of nature were so extreme and so exotic that they could have supported the growth of complex structures.
