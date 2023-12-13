NASA’s Voyager 1 probe in interstellar space can’t phone home (again) due to glitch
Voyager 1 is currently unable to transmit any scientific or systems data back to Earth. The 46-year-old NASA spacecraft is capable of receiving commands, but a problem seems to have arisen with the probe’s computers.
